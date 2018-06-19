MTN Foundation marks 21 days of Y’ello Care campaign

MTN Ghana Foundation, in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana limited, has embarked on a massive clean-up campaign within several parts of Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Regional capital as part of this year’s 21 days of Y’ello Care campaign.

Personnel of the two bodies cleared various waste materials within the Central Business District of Sunyani, stretching from the Main Taxi Rank through George Arthur Plaza to the Cocoa House roundabout and continued to the Civic Centre, and covered several other parts of the city.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign is an annual employee volunteerism initiative introduced by the MTN over ten years ago.

Among others, it seeks to involve staff and partners of MTN in projects that positively impact on the lives of people in their respective localities.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign provides an opportunity for staff and partners to actively contribute to community development and be inspired by “giving back”, create positive associations with the MTN brand by demonstrating the willingness of MTN staff to get involved and do good and highlight MTN’s commitment to corporate social investment, among others.

Speaking to the media during the clean-up exercise in Sunyani, Irene Abila, a Customer Care Controller of MTN Ghana, said the 21 Days campaign usually focuses on economic empowerment, education and health.

“This year, the focus is on economic empowerment”, she said, adding that “across our markets, youth unemployment is a core socio-economic challenge. Governments are actively seeking to address this issue, while recognizing the value of digital infrastructure as an enabler.”

She added that this year’s edition of the campaign had been identified as an opportunity to introduce youth empowerment initiatives in support of government efforts in countries MTN operates.

Madam Irene Abila advised the general public to keep their surroundings clean at all times and also to prevent them from certain diseases such as cholera and malaria, among others.

Other activities lined-up to mark this year’s campaign include Skills Training for selected youth, Career Day for about a hundred students of second cycle and tertiary education institutions, among others.