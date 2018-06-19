Disregard 'Predict And Win Promo'; NSMQ

Organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz have disassociated themselves from a said predict and win promotion aligned to the contest.

Primetime has condemned the said promotion and has also advised fans and followers of the NSMQ to disregard the said promotion.

“Primetime, as owners of the NSMQ brand, have no hand in this promotion and condemn this act in the strongest possible terms,” they posted on Twitter.

The statement added that the predictions requested from followers on social media are solely to create fun and draw interest.

“We only leave such predictions as fun activities and reward winners with our branded souvenirs,” the statement added.

The said promotion, however, requests subscribers to input some personal details and also demands some payments from them.

The NSMQ is currently in its 1/8 stage. The contests for today are:

Ghana National College vs Swedru SHS vs St. Mary's Sem SHS, Lolobi

Aburi Girls' SHS vs Abuakwa State College vs Obuasi SHTS

University Practice SHS vs Bolgatanga SHS vs Osei Kyeretwie SHS

