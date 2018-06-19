Roshmi Motman Leaves AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roshi Motman has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

The company said Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi would replace ms Motman.

Ms. Motman has enjoyed considerable successes during her time with first Tigo Ghana and subsequently AirtelTigo.

Kaemba Ng'ambi

Having joined Tigo Ghana in 2014, she steered the company to significant achievements, including the successful completion of the merger between Airtel and Tigo last year.

During her time at Tigo Ghana, she revived the company and gained recognition for the financial and operational turnaround of the business and her strong record of developing and nurturing talent.

Her transformational leadership won her the Africa Telecommunications CEO of the Year award at the 2015 AfricaCom.

She was appointed CEO of AirtelTigo in October 2017 upon the completion of the merger of Airtel and Tigo and has been instrumental in ensuring the successful start of the integrated business.

Roshi will be succeeded by Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi who was the CEO of Tigo Senegal until its recent sale.

Before her role as CEO, she was the Chief Commercial Officer at Tigo Senegal.

Before that, she spent two years with MTN in Benin as the Chief Marketing Officer, and she also worked for Airtel in Zambia.

Roshi Motman said: “It has been a fantastic journey and I feel privileged to have led a great group of people to the creation of AirtelTigo, one of the leading mobile operators in Ghana. The newly merged business is in great shape and I'm excited to hand the reins to Mitwa, who has been an outstanding colleague at Tigo, to take it to the next level. I am confident that AirtelTigo will progress rapidly under her leadership.”

Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi said: “It is a real honour to have been chosen to lead AirtelTigo to the next phase of its development. It is an exciting time to be joining the business, and I look forward to getting to know our colleagues, partners, and customers.”

Tim Pennington, a member of the Board Directors of AirtelTigo said: “The board would like to thank Roshi for her tireless leadership and in bringing Airtel and Tigo together. She is now handing over the reins to Mitwa whose leadership skills will be able to grow AirtelTigo further, and we wish both Roshi and Mitwa success for the future.”

AirtelTigo in a statement issued today [June 19, 2018], Ms Motman will remain in an advisory position to Ms Kaemba Ng'ambi during the CEO transition period.

AirtelTigo's Chief HR officer resigns

The Chief Human Resource (HR) Officer of AirtelTigo, Kwame Annor , resigned from the company last week effective June 2018.

A brief internal memo issued by Roshi Motman which announced Mr. Annor’s exit read: “I deeply regret to announce the decision of Kwame Annor, our CHRO, to leave AirtelTigo to pursue personal interests outside the company.”

Kwame Annnor

“Kwame, a consummate professional has successfully overseen the implementation of our strategic talent agenda, leading the integration of our people, the harmonisation of HR processes, the retrenchment process and the development of HR policies to put us on a sound footing to realise synergies from the merger as well as to support our bold ambition of becoming a leading telecom operator in Ghana. I am grateful to Kwame for his wise counsel, support and ownership over the last 8 months and I wish him well in his future endeavours,” Motman said in the memo.

