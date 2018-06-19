Ghana Wins Membership On UNCRPD

Visually impaired 60 year old educationist, Madam Gertrude Oforiwa Fefoame has been elected onto the United Nation's committee on the Right of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The Committee is a dedicated independent expert body that monitors the implementation of all international laws and rules supporting the empowerment and Rights of Persons with disabilities by member states as well as to examine individuals complaints about Violations of the convention.

Madam Gertrude Ofori Fefoame who is also an advocate for the right and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and a Global advocacy Adviser for Sightsavers Ghana who lost the election in 2016, was confidently renominated by the minister for Gender Children and Social Protection Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba to represent Ghana again. She overwhelmingly won with 92 votes.

Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba thanked all who made it possible for Ghana to Win, especially Ghana's Permanent representative at the UN madam Martha Pobee, sightsavers, Ghana federation of Persons with Disabilities and the rest.

The election was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York at the Opening section on the 11th conference of states party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which is on the theme; Leaving no one behind, through the full implementation of the CRPD.