‘Fake Minority NIA Cards Were Manufactured At The Presidency’ – Anyidoho

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the fake national ID cards of some key Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) as an attempt by the Presidency to divert attention from critical issues raised about registration requirements.

The party alleges the fake IDs of Minority Chief Whip and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak; MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo; MP for Builsa North, James Agalga and MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, which went viral over the weekend, was originated by some known social media activists, now appointed as Presidential staffers.

Deputy NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho who spoke to Host of the Morning Xpress, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, descended on the government for the fake ID cards.

“The people who are pushing these things on social media, Samuel Boaben, Nii Teiko Tagoe, it is coming from the presidency, these are staffers, the Facebook staffers, the 1000 staffers who are being paid with the tax payers money…so right at the office of the president this is where this is generating from,” he alleged.

Mr Anyidoho also said available data suggests only 7 million Ghanaians have birth certificates and less than a third of the number, about two million have passports, adding it will be difficult for less than 3,000 Commissioners of Oath to assist the over 23 million Ghanaians who cannot afford to provide any of the registration requirements which raises serious concerns about the real intent of government.

He said the party stands by its position on the concerns raised and they will remain focused in spite of the Government’s attempts to sway public opinion.