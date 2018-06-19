Claim Mahama Diverted $13m Dev't Fund Is 'Absurd', 'Diversionary' - Bawah Mogtari

The office of former President John Mahama is contesting a claim that he diverted $13 million from a private company, EO Group, meant for the development of the Western Region.

A statement released by the former President's Special Aide Monday said the allegation "is another orchestrated but failed attempt by the NPP Government to divert attention from the numerous corruption scandals suffocating it."

Four private citizens, Emmanuel Owusu, Eric Dumenu Akatsi, Peprah Kyei Baffour and Dawda Eric, have petitioned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu , over the allegations of diverting development funds.

The basis for the petition, according to the petitioners, is informed by an article published on Ghanaweb.com on December 2, 2016, by Mr Amidu, before he was appointed Special Prosecutor.

However, in a rebuttal, Mr Mahama's Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said: "Former President Mahama, unlike President Nana Akufo-Addo, is incorruptible."

She adds: "He [John Mahama], therefore, welcomes the said petition and expects the Special Prosecutor who the petitioners claim is the originator and source of the false and dubious claims, to expeditiously commence its work."

Read the full release from the office of former President Mahama below.

Former President John Mahama is incorruptible

We have taken note of the circulation of what news reports, mischievously, say is a petition to the Special Prosecutor’s Office to investigate former President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly allowing the diversion of $13million from a private company, EO Group, and meant for the development of the Western Region.

The above is obviously another false and dubious claim. Furthermore, the said petition is another orchestrated but failed attempt by the NPP Government to divert attention from the numerous corruption scandals suffocating it.

Former President Mahama, unlike President Nana Akufo-Addo, is incorruptible. He, therefore, welcomes the said petition and expects the Special Prosecutor who the petitioners claim is the originator and source of the false and dubious claims, to expeditiously commence its work.

It actually makes a mockery of the Special Prosecutor that the surrogates of the NPP will cite as their evidence, an article they say was written by him. This is a man who during his public vetting before parliament said the allegations he made against various people over the years, were based on perception.

To suggest as the petition claims that a President can divert funds from a private company in the circumstances described is absurd.

SIGNED

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide

Monday June 18, 2018

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]