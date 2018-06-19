Annual Ritual: Accra Flooded Once Again Following Heavy Rain Storm

Reports trickling in indicate that heavy rains which started late Monday evening have caused severe flooding in some parts of the city.

Active social media users have taken to Facebook and Twitter to give updates about the flooding situation at their locations as they struggle to get through to emergency service providers.

Olivia Mireku, a resident of Taifa Cocoa Powder, a suburb of Accra, was compelled to call Joy FM with a distressing account of the chaos the flooding was creating in her area.

"The situation is very critical...A lot of building are covered with the flood. People are just shouting...you can't rescue anyone," she narrates from her room on the third floor.

The rooms of her neighbours on the floor have been totally inundated with flood waters, she states.

More soon.