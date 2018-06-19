Musician Wanted For Various Crimes

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Prince Opoku, a musician who is currently facing charges of causing unlawful damage, causing unlawful harm and stealing but had refused to come to court for trial.

Prince Opoku, alias Kofi Agyenkwa has earlier denied all the three charges and he was granted bail to the tune of GH¢30,000 with two sureties: one to be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Man-Anit Sampana told the Court that the prosecution witness, Zuwera Issahaku is a caterer and resident at Dome whereas Opoku live at Old Fadama, all in the Greater Accra Region.

On April 26, this year, at about 0500 hours, the Accra Regional Police Patrol Team on their usual duties had a tip-off that the accused and two others npw at large, were offering some items suspected to have been stolen for sale at Abbosey Okai, a suburb of Accra.

The Prosecution named the items as pieces of wax prints, flat screen television set, mobile phone and laptop computers.

He said the police traced and found them at a spot near Sikkens, Agbogbloshie, also in Accra, which led to Opoku's arrest but his accomplices managed to escape.

Prosecution said, a spot search revealed one Sumsung Galaxy X7 cellular phone, belonging to one Issahaku.

Accused was then handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.

The prosecution said during investigations Opoku confessed to the crime and mentioned Obed and 'Shiso' as his accomplices.

After investigations Opoku was charged.