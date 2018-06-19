Avoid Gas Disasters By Adopting None Destructive Testing

The National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has called for the use of None Destructive Testing (NDT) Technology in industry to avoid potential disasters.

Director of Institute, Dr. Gorman Ofosu said the solution to the incessant gas and fuel station explosions in the country to some extent lies with NDT technology.

Speaking at a forum last Wednesday at the Ghana Institute of Engineers and Planners in Accra to introduce NDT technology to some engineers and key industry stakeholders, he threw light on unprofessional practices in the sector.

According to him, most artisans especially welders are not privy to NDT technology to test the integrity of their welds which exposes the public to danger.

He disclosed that aside from outreach programmes organized by his outfit to educate field experts, GAEC’s Technology Transfer and Marketing Centre (TTMC) are also working to spread the word.

This is being done in collaboration with COTVET and support from the Dutch Government, is currently running a Competence Based Training Programme (CBT) for artisans in some professions including Welding, across the country with emphases on NDT Technology.

Dr Ofosu was confident that the risks associated with the conventional method will be reduced through consistent education of artisans and experts in the industry.

A former Deputy Director of NNRI-GAEC, Dr Kweku Aboagye Danso, said that NDT is a nuclear application used to detect hidden cracks and leakages in gas pipelines, fuel tanks, aircrafts and Mining installations among others.

According to him, the technology has a proven high level of efficiency for the early detection of leakages and corrosion in underground and surface pipelines. This, he said, will help avoid disasters as a result of leakages.

He advised that precautionary measures are taken to manage the situation since cracks and rust in tanks and pipelines are not easily identified.

A Senior Research Scientist, Dr Hannah Affum of GAEC also stated that the Commission is well positioned to meet the quality assurance and control as well as materials testing needs of Ghanaian processing and manufacturing industries.