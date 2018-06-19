Communities In Tarkwa Nsueam Urged To Register For LLINs

The Ghana Health Service, National Malaria Control Programme and its allied health agencies would distribute free Long Lasting Insecticides Treated Net (LLINs) to communities in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality.

The move is to help reduce malaria cases in the country.

Madam Mercy Nkrumah, the Municipal Disease Control Officer of Tarkwa Nsueam, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on residents of Tarkwa Nsueam to embrace the exercise by registering to protect their family from malaria.

She said the period of registration is between June 14 - 20.

She said her outfit has trained five district supervisors, 36 sub district supervisors and 133 registration assistants to ensure that they visited every house in the municipality.

Madam Nkrumah said identification tags have been issued to all registration assistants and they would visit houses to take information on the number of people in a household, names of household heads, house number and telephone numbers.

After the registration process, she said, household heads would be given a card with a unique code and which would be presented by all beneficiaries for the LLINs from August 7-14, 2018.

She said each registration assistant is expected to register 350 or more households at the end June 20.

Madam Nkrumah said the venue for collection of the LLINs would be communicated to the household during the registration period.

The Municipal Disease Control Officer said any household that refused to be registered would not be given the mosquito treated net.