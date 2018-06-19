Chief Appeals To Authorities To Fix Essaso-Nyanoa Road

The Odikro of Essaso, in the Asamankese Traditional Area, Baffour Obutu Frimpong, has appealed to the Department of Feeder Roads to as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the roads from Essaso through Abamkrom, Obinyimda to Nyanoa.

Baffour Obutu took newsmen round to inspect the bad roads at Essaso in the West Akim Municipality on Monday.

He said farm produce abounds in the area, but were going waste as a result of the deteriorated roads and said when reshaped, it would facilitate easy movement of people and goods.

According to him, the roads serve many communities, but had developed deep potholes, making it extremely difficult for vehicles to use.

Baffour Obutu, who is also the chairman of Adikrofo (sub-chiefs) in the traditional area, stressed that, due to the bad roads, most drivers plying the route had have threatened to withdraw their services.

He was not happy with the poor state of roads, which was affecting socio-economic life of the people and appealed to government to rehabilitate the Essaso to Abamkrom and the Obinyimda to Nyanoa stretch of the road.