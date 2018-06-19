Parents Advised To Desist From Acts That Impede Children's Education

Parents have been urged to desist from acts that affect the proper education and good health of their children.

Mrs Dora Fosu, Sekyere East District Director of Education of the Ghana Education Service, said parents, especially those in rural communities should desist from the act of seeking permission from teachers to take their wards to assist them in their farms during class hours.

Mrs. Fosu stated this at a durbar organized by Right To Play, an international NGO and the District Directorate of Education, to mark the global cerebration of the Child Labour Day.

She said parents and family members had a responsibility to provide the basic needs of their children and take good care of them.

Mrs Fosu said education and health were vital in the growth and development of children and advised parents not to engage children in activities that would affect their health or prevent them from getting education.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Armah, the District Facilitator of Right To Play, said the durbar was to create awareness among the people on the need to desist from engaging their children on hazardous work that could affect the health of their children and prevent them from going to school.

He said Right To Play with support from Mondelez International Cocoa Life Programme was implementing a project, which sought to use sports and games to promote education and health of children in the area.

As part of the event, a quiz competition was organized for 16 basic schools from the five circuits of the GES Directorate with Ntunkumso R/C Junior High School from the Effiduase Circuit emerging as the winner.

Mr Armah urged community members to support initiatives that sought to protect their children at all times.