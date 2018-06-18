Star Phone Services Key To Ghana’s ICT Hub-Minister

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei said the Star Phone Services being launched by One Smart Star Ghana in partnership with MTN key on the President’s digitization agenda to position Ghana as a regional ICT Hub.

He noted that one can easily and quickly contact as many organisations as they want on a single platform by simply using a three or four-digit code beginning with a star (*).

According to the sector minister, a one-stop mobile application platform that hosts multiple numbers of organisations and integrates all their available communication channels such as voice phone, website, email, social media platforms, SMS, location navigation, fax is a welcoming initiative.

“The old times of stressfully searching for organisations and their contact information on the internet are over. We therefore welcome One Smart Star International into Ghana’s technological solutions industry and we look forward to investments from many more organisations in the nearest future,” Mr. Odotei stated.

He said this at the official launch of the Star Phone Services by One Smart Star Ghana in Accra at the MTN headoffice.

Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei added that to drive the application of ICT in business, investment in the sector is necessary to build, develop, strengthen and make it accessible everywhere.

“Our quest to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, we recognize that one of the latest great reforms is to boost digital transformation,” he posited.

The sector minister emphasized that government as a result, has proven its dedication to the digitization of the Ghanaian economy through the implementation of the Paperless Port System, the Digital Address System, e-Health, e-Education and others.

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Amerley Ampofo noted that one of the problems they identified in the market is the issue of dealing with several phone numbers or digits when one wants to reach businesses or organisations.

To solve this problem, she stated, the Star Phone Services is a unique dial code and app that allows customers to contact businesses just by a single dial or tap without having to deal with the lengthy 10 digits phone numbers.

“This therefore gives our customers the flexibility of living a digitally connected lifestyle with very little stress,” Mrs Ampofo stated.

According to her, MTN is investing more than US$144 million to expand the network indicating that their focus on building a solid and robust network is driven by their desire to deliver a uniquely distinct customer experience than none can offer in this space.