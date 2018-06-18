Coalition Of Active Small Scale Miners Welcomes Nana Addo’s Decision To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining

It will be recalled that on January, 2017, the government of Ghana led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo placed a six months ban on small scale mining. Again on March 9th, 2018, the government further extended the ban.

We the members of Coalition of Active Small Scale Miners are not in support of illegal mining and will therefore support any decision of government and anybody in the fight against the menace.

Though we regret the activities of the security task force in that they burnt our equipments, machines and trucks, we are pleading with government to help us secure new ones when the ban is finally lifted.

Owing to the hardships our inability to go to work has brought on us, we want to thank the President for announcing the return of the thousands of Ghanaian small scale miners to work so that they can feed their families.

However, we recommend that the committee report must be timely and comprehensive enough to solving the perceived problem without future recurrence.

We also want to take this opportunity to caution anybody who will oppose the lifting of the ban. We shall employ any tool available to resist the call to perpetually ban small scale mining.

We are Ghanaians and therefore will not be spectators but citizens.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.

Boateng Samuel Clinton

President

Coalition of Active Small Scale Miners