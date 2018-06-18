Nyantakyi Exposing Himself In Response To #Number 12 – Lawyer

A private legal practitioner has called a bluff of a statement from the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, accusing Anas Aremeyaw Anas of scamming him.

The embattled football administrator released an eight (8) page documents explaining to Ghanaians to discredit the investigative piece, number 12, which captured him allegedly taking $65,000 from supposed investors.

Reacting to the footage, Mr Nyantakyi said denied the claim and said the amount was given to him as a reimbursement for trips he paid for to Dubai to meet people who had approached him as investors.

“It is completely false that I received $65,000 from a person claiming to be a member of the Qatari Royal Family…It is also completely false that at the time the money was handed to me, I was informed “that the money was for shopping,” he said in the statement.

He said the money was “Travel expenses for the three (3) trips” which amounted to “$61,000.00”.

“the breakdown of which is as follows: I. Cost of air ticket for two (2) trips, board and lodging -$10,000.00…II. Cost of first-class air tickets for three others -$26,000.00… III.Cost of board and lodging for the three others at Burj Arab Hotel Dubai for five days -$25,000.00,” the statement clarified.

No Case

Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Power News on Power 97.9FM shortly after the press release, Lawyer Bernard Owiredu Donkor said the embattled former GFA president has “no case.”

He said Mr Nyantakyi is rather giving himself away through the statement, adding that the statement is a tactic to court public sympathy.

“The statement is weak and exposes his weakness… You know he did not travel as a private person, his rejoinder says he was to get a sponsorship deal for the GFA and we all know that if someone travels on official assignments the company takes care of his expenses,” he explained.

The private legal practitioner observed that Nyantakyi’s statement “exposes him more.”

“This is an after thought. As a lawyer and a person who has access to good lawyers, he would not have resigned on the basis that somebody has tagged him corruption…He resigned on his own volition.

He has confirmed taking the money but did he render account to the GFA when he returned from the trip?” the lawyer quizzed.

To him, the response from the camp of Mr Nyntakyi can cause him more harm than he envisages.