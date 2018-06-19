Mahama Diverted $13m E.O. Group Money; Probe Him

Four private Ghanaians: Emmanuel Owusu, Eric Dumenu Akatsi, Peprah Kyei Baffour and Dawda Eric, have petitioned Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate former President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly diverting $13 million meant for the development of the Western Region from the E.O. Group.

The petition, dated 18 June 2018, said: “We submit before your office, this petition to invoke section 3(1)(b) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act,2017(Act 959) to have former President John Dramani investigated for alleged diversion of $13m meant for the development of Western Region from the E.O. group of company as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“The petitioners are citizens of the Republic of Ghana with the constitutional right to expose and combat crime in the interest of the good people of Ghana. The basis upon which this petition is brought to your office is as a result of an article published on Ghanaweb.com on the 2nd December 2016 by the longest-serving Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana in the person of Hon. Martin Alamisi Amidu.

“The said article alleged that former President John Dramani diverted $13m to private pockets when he served as Vice-President.”

It added: “We do consider the allegation against him as criminal and for that matter, we humbly beseech your office to have this matter investigated to get those monies retrieved back to the public purse. It is our conviction that, the issue be considered in the interest of the Republic of Ghana.”