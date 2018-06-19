Hurray! The Church Of Christ Is 60 Years Old

The Church Of Christ (Spiritual Movement), has launched its diamond jubilee anniversary under the theme: celebrating God’s abundant grace and mercy.

The church's sixtieth anniversary will be celebrated nationwide.

Speaking to the press, leader of the Church of Christ (SM), Apostle General Ing. Dr. Dan Markin, said the church's priority during this celebration is to give back to society.

“Our diamond jubilee falls on 11 November 2018, as the church was formed 11 November 1958. God has done a lot with us and we are happy to contribute to the society. We will launch the Christ care foundation for widows and orphans who will be trained with skills to contribute their quota to nation building.”

Dr. Dan Markin also added that the church will commission its tertiary institution where leaders will be trained to be accountable to the society.

“The sixtieth anniversary will be marked with the commissioning of our tertiary institute that we will train people of moral excellence and make sure leaders will be accountable.”