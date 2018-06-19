Blame Jubilee House 'Facebookers' For Fake Ghana Cards

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has accused aides at the Presidency for masterminding the fake National Identity cards over the weekend.

Mr Suhuyini laid the blame on those he described as "Flagstaff House [Jubilee House] Facebookers" for creating the “fake” cards.

“The people who started sharing it on Facebook are the Flagstaff House Facebookers,” he alleged.

“They are paid the taxpayers’ money to just Facebook and tweet,” the MP said.

He added that he cannot be convinced that the government is entirely innocent in the churning out of the fake cards which sparked concern from a section of the public.

“…so you cannot tell me that it is not a government machinery thing,” he told host of the AM Show Roland Walker, Monday.

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah who was also on the show took the chance to advise the public to exercise restraint and confirm the authenticity of information before sharing.

Mr Andah however, disagreed with Suhuyini that the pictures of the fake IDs were originated by government machinery.

His comments come in reaction to some fake National ID cards which surfaced on social media over the weekend suggesting that some minority Members of Parliament had secretly registered for the Ghana card after they took a collective decision to boycott the exercise.

Some Minority MPs themselves have denied any association to the said cards. “I never went anywhere close to the registration centre at parliament on the said date,” Bia MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandaoh told Myjoyonline.com Saturday .

The National Identification Authority (NIA) also disassociated itself from the “fake” cards in a press statement Sunday.

“The purported Personal Identification Numbers on the cards fall completely outside the unique numbering system and scope of NIA. The pictures on the cards also don’t conform to NIA picture requirements,” the statement said.

The Minority in Parliament have boycotted the registration exercise because according to them, they want clarity on the amount being spent on the project.

They also want the NIA to accept voters’ ID as a primary requirement for registering for the Ghana card.

Currently, the law [Parliamentary Act] governing the process only permits for Passports and birth certificates as primary documents for registration.

In addition to that, however, citizens can have a relative or two other persons (when there is no known relative), to guarantee for them under oath.