Kwesi Nyantakyi Fraud: Raw Videos Handed Over To Security Agencies

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, says he has submitted raw footages from his investigative film dubbed #Number12 to the country’s security agencies for further scrutiny and possible prosecution.

This follows calls from a section of the public that Anas Aremeyaw Anas had concealed some important aspects of his latest investigative piece which incriminates former FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi and other officials of the FA as well as referees in various alleged corrupt practices.

The calls were based on claims from various persons including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who said Anas had edited the investigative video in a way that incriminates 'innocent' persons.

Anas in a statement on Monday said he has made all the necessary documents available to the security agencies to investigate.

“The raw tape together with all documentary evidence have been submitted to the security agencies to investigate,” he said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi earlier on Monday in an 8-page statement over his appearance in the exposé, said the video was edited in a way that seeks to deliberately paint him as a corrupt individual.

He further said monies he was seen packing into a polythene bag in the security footage was a reimbursement for his travel and accommodation expenses to meet the supposed business investors in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, concerning the sponsorship of Ghana's local league.

But Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a response to the statement said there is documentary evidence to prove that Kwesi Nyantakyi's travel and accommodation expenses were covered by Tiger Eye PI and not Nyantakyi himself to warrant a reimbursement.

“We would like to re-emphasize that Mr. Nyantakyi was given $65k as a gift. All hotel and accommodation expenses were borne by Tiger Eye team although this was an official meeting,” Anas said.

On claims by Mr. Nyantakyi that Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his TigerEye PI team had hacked his email address to send incriminating emails, Anas dared him to provide evidence to back the claim.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has currently lost his standing and all positions in local and international football after Anas Aremeyaw screened his latest exposé, dubbed #Number12 which captured him [Nyantakyi] detailing how he was going to personally benefit from a supposed $15 million sponsorship money for Ghana's league.

Nyantakyi, also detailed to the supposed investor, how he [the investor] could be given several government contracts if he pays bribes to some key government officials such as Ghana's President and the Vice President.

Although Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving a 90-day ban from FIFA, Anas wants him to be banned for life for the misconduct.

Anas in a 10-page petition to the world football governing body indicated that the audio-visual evidence gathered by himself and his TigerEye PI team showed that Mr. Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA's regulations and codes, warranting a lifetime ban from all football activities.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as president of the GFA, President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, FIFA Council, Vice President of CAF, and FIFA Associations Committee Member.

He is still being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service following a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas' video that showed the former using the president's name to persuade foreign investors to part with $12 million in order to facilitate the approval of government contracts for them.

The government has initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

It has also set up a 5-member interim committee to manage football in the country after securing a 10-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

Anas has again petitioned the Bank of Ghana, EOCO and other institutions to investigate Mr. Nyantakyi for money laundering.