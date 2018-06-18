Suhum: 3 Die In Gory Accident

Three persons have lost their lives in a gory accident at Suhum near the Glory Oil Fuel Station on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The three men, were part of passengers on-board a Hyundai H100 Urvan bus with registration number, WR-2472- 13, heading from Accra to Suhum, which collided head-on with a Trailer, loaded with pallet from Kumasi to Accra at around 3:00 am Monday dawn.

The three died on the spot with the only survivor, a woman, in a critical condition at the Suhum Government Hospital.

This fatal accident comes in less than a week after eleven others died in a similar accident at Asuboi near Suhum when two Kia Grande Bird buses collided head-on.

The driver of the trailer, who spoke to journalists after the Monday dawn accident, said he tried avoding the urvan bus, after he suspected the driver was dozing off.

“The urvan driver was coming towards me in my lane so I became confused, I then realized he must be sleeping so I moved off my lane to the shoulders of the road, but he was still moving towards that direction, and all of a sudden he crashed into my car”.

He then disclosed that he did not see how a third vehicle, another urvan with registration number ER-492- 10, also got involved in the accident.

“As for the third car, I honestly did not see how it also got into the scene but I am suspecting he did not see and may have driven into the back of my car”.

The police, who have visited the scene to take measurements are yet to brief the media on the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue awaiting for identification by family members.

