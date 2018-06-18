Anas Claims Alleged Email Hacking Concocted By Nyantakyi

Embattled former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, lied when he said assigns of Tiger Eye PI, hacked his email to send incriminating emails about a dubious business deal, that’s according to investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas in response to several allegations by Mr. Nyantakyi, has dared him to provide evidence to support his claims that his email account.

In a statement to respond to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 8-paged defense on his appearance in the recently screened exposé dubbed #Number12, Anas Aremeyaw Anas accused Mr. Nyantakyi of fabricating lies to play a victim in the face of the hardcore video evidence that captures him to be involved in alleged corrupt deals.

“We understand that, under the circumstances Mr. Nyantakyi finds himself , he would want to clutch unto any straw to become credible. Anyone who knows Nyantakyi well knows that he does not give up easily. And as a lawyer, he knows that the rule of the game is evidence,” the statement said. “Regarding the purported hijacking of Mr. Nyantakyi's email, this is also manufactured to make him appear like a victim. Again, we dare him to substantiate who hacked his email and how that person did it. In this day of advanced technology, these events are traceable….We wish to advise Mr. Nyantakyi to address the issues by TigerEye investigations without seeking to pull others into his behavior,” it added.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas further dared Kwesi Nyantakyi to prove his claims that a third party had approached him to demand a $150,000 to prevent the exposé from being screened.

He said the claim by Mr. Nyantakyi was a mere fabrication and lacked merit, demanding that he makes public the name of the said lawyer who made the demand.

“The claim that a third party made a demand of $150k for Anas is a complete fabrication, a figment of Mr. Nyantakyi's imagination and has no merit. We dare Mr. Nyantakyi to name this third party. In fact, Tiger Eye is willing to provide undercover support to assist him find this third party should he extend an invitation to us again,” the statement said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has currently lost his standing and all positions in local and international football after Anas Aremeyaw screened his latest exposé, dubbed #Number12 which captured him [Nyantakyi] detailing how he was going to personally benefit from a supposed $15 million sponsorship money for Ghana's league.

Nyantakyi, also detailed to the supposed investor, how he [the investor] could be given several government contracts if he pays bribes to some key government officials such as Ghana's President and the Vice President.

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Although Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving a 90-day ban from FIFA, Anas wants him to be banned for life for the misconduct.

Anas in a 10-page petition to the world football governing body indicated that the audio-visual evidence gathered by himself and his TigerEye PI team showed that Mr. Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA's regulations and codes, warranting a lifetime ban from all football activities.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as president of the GFA, President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, FIFA Council, Vice President of CAF, and FIFA Associations Committee Member.

He is still being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service following a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas' video that showed the former using the president's name to persuade foreign investors to part with $12 million in order to facilitate the approval of government contracts for them.

The government has initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

It has also set up a 5-member interim committee to manage football in the country after securing a 10-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

Anas has again petitioned the Bank of Ghana, EOCO and other institutions to investigate Mr. Nyantakyi for money laundering.