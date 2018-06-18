Ofankor: Mount Mary Schools Honour Founder As Part Of Its 20th Anniversary

Mount Mary Schools located at Ofankor in Accra have unveiled a monument in loving memory of Mrs. Elizabeth Ezan, the Founder of Mount Mary as part of its 20th Anniversary celebrations.

The celebration is on the theme "Two (2) decades of excellence, celebrating our Glorious past and Inspiring the Future".

Mount Mary school was borne out of a genuine desire by the Proprietress to continue to render services to the deprived in society.

Mount Mary school was established in June 1998 at Ofankor in the Ga West District by the late Mrs. Elizabeth Ezan. Her aim was to cater for children aged 3 years to 5 years, the objective was to encourage and give children in that area equal opportunity to acquire education during their formative years in an ideal surrounding.

In a speech delivered at the ceremony, Mr. Michael Ezan, the Managing Proprietor of the school said, their vision is to be a centre for academic and moral excellence in order to respond to the ongoing national reforms in the education sector.

"Our mission is to provide quality basic education for the total development of the children entrusted into our care".

According to the Headmaster, Mr. Augustine Addo, the aim of the school is to provide children within all-round education, consequently, extracurricular activities including; reading, drama, science and mathematics clubs take place every Friday.

"I must put on records that, our school has been a remarkable expansion in terms of infrastructure and improvement in staff recruitment and delivery".

Dr. Joyce R Aryee, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries said, "but to remind you that in looking within for inspiration, we must also look without to the standards globally and work to make Mount Mary school one of the first schools to produce students that are globally marketable and comparable to any in the western and Asian countries".

She further stated that "the truth is that, as a nation, we must come to an understanding that the standard of education is a powerful predictor of the wealth that countries will produce in the long run. This means that education from basic to tertiary must support the development agenda of the country ".

Mount Mary school is determined to maintain its high and moral academic levels for the future, the school will continue to employ the services if highly qualified tutors to ensure high Academic standards are maintained and not compromised under any circumstances to live up to its Motto, " Action, not Words ".