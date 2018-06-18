Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah urges INEC, Security Agencies To Learn From Rivers Experience

The chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies can take a cue from the conduct of the just concluded local government elections by the State electoral umpire (RISIEC), most of the pitfalls that characterize national elections in the country will be put to rest.

Bro Obuah made the observation through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam commending the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for a very peaceful, free and credible chairmanship and councillorship polls across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State Saturday, June16.

He also lauded the massive turnout of Rivers people and residents in the state for the voting exercise, describing it as most commendable and encouraging.

The State PDP boss noted that the smooth and rancor free council elections as witnessed last Saturday in all the 319 wards over four thousand electoral units in the state have proved beyond doubt that free, fair and credible elections are still possible in Nigeria only if the INEC, electoral officials and security agencies will be sincere and committed to their respective duties and to the ideals of democracy during elections.

He expressed joy that the successful and peaceful conduct of the elections have not only exposed those usually behind election crisis in the state in the past but also confirmed the promise of the PDP-led State government under the leadership of Gov Nyesom Wike to institutionalize a cost effective and less rancorous model for future local government elections in the State.

Bro Obuah enjoined Rivers people especially the youths to learn to imbibe democratic ideals and ingenious methodologies of all time experienced leaders and democrats in the mold of Gov Wike, whom he described as a rare political gem irrespective political leanings. It is only through such non partisan attitude, the State PDP boss noted, that a perfect electoral system that is universally acceptable could evolve.

The State PDP boss, Bro Felix Obuah congratulated all the newly elected council chairmen and councillors on their electoral victories and enjoined them to join hands with the State Chief Executive to ensure that development gets to the grassroots which is the essence of the third tier government.