DPSI Ghana Marks International Yoga Day

IT WAS a moment of rare enthusiasm as Tema-based Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana, observed the 2018 edition of the International Yoga Day in Ghana.

The International Day of Yoga commonly and unofficially referred to as Yoga Day is celebrated yearly around the world on June 21.

Its inception dates back to 2015 after the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared it.

The celebration at DPSI took place in the school's auditorium on Friday, June 8.

It brought together students and teachers who participated with much enthusiasm.

All participants, volunteers and teachers assembled around 9:00 am for the yoga session which was conducted in a very conducive and tranquil ambience.

The yoga session lasted about an hour, and afforded students the opportunity to enjoy themselves in the practice of the stretching exercises and the ASANAS moving into standing, sitting and lying positions (both lying on back and reverse) and smoothly changing positions in succession under the instructions of a qualified yoga teacher.

The participants expressed their joy for the opportunity to learn about the benefits of yoga in their daily life; promising that they would continue to practice Yoga for keeping their body and mind in a healthy, stress-free and cheerful condition.

The Director of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, who practises yoga ardently, told participants about the positive impacts yoga has had on his life.

According to him, "Performing yoga every morning gives me positive energy and keeps me active throughout the day."

Continuing, he asserted: "In fact, Yoga is a great tool for maintaining health because it is based on stretching muscles and increasing flexibility and thereby maintaining a balanced metabolism."

Mr Thakwani seized the opportunity to thank the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency, Birender Singh Yadav, for his support towards the celebration of the international yoga day.

On his part, Principal of DPSI Ghana, David Rai, explained that "practising Yoga in our daily life, incorporating meditation and breathing exercises can help improve a person's mental well-being."

The headmaster who participated in the celebration added that "it is a great way to keep yourself fit as the stretching exercises build the strength of our muscles."

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

Yoga 4