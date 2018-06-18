DPSI Care Foundation Supports Accra Family Outreach

THE DPSI Care Foundation, a charity wing of the Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana has made a cash donation of GHC2,000 to Family Outreach Ghana.

Family Outreach, Ghana located at Spintex, Accra, serves as a home and school to less privileged children and orphans.

It was adopted by DPSI Ghana's parent company, B5 Plus Steel and Iron Company Limited, some years back, leading to the construction of an ultramodern school block by the steel firm for the Outreach.

Chairman of DPSI Care Foundation, Vishal Thakwani, who is the son of Mukesh Thakwani, Director of DPSI, Ghana, led a delegation from his outfit on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, to donate.

Vishal personally contributed GHC1,000 towards the donation, with the hope of helping to ease the burden of children in the Outreach.

He seized the opportunity to brief authorities at the Outreach about what the DPSI Care Foundation, which was launched recently, exists to achieve.

With the Outreach being the second beneficiary of the Foundation's charity initiatives, following First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo's Foundation which received GHÂ¢ 8,000 from DPSI Care immediately it was launched, young Thakwani believes that his charity organisation will go a long way to positively touch the lives of the less privileged in the Ghanaian society.

Receiving the donation, Emmanuel David Tindogo, an official of Family Outreach Ghana, thanked DPSI Care Foundation for the benevolent gesture.

He was optimistic that the donation should make a significant impact on the lives of the kids at the Outreach, urging other organisations to emulate DPSI Care Foundation's gesture.

About DPSI GhanaThe DPSI Care Foundation was launched earlier this month, with a pledge of giving back to society on behalf of DPSI, Ghana which was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani

DPSI Ghana was formed under the aegis of Delhi Public Schools a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

