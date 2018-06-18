Designing The Future -TEDxAfariwaa 2018 Leads The Way

Ashaiman will once again host another TEDx event to bring together individuals from diverse fields to inspire change and innovation within the Ashaiman - Tema community.

In recent times, the story of Ashaiman is seen to be changing. The once sordid town has witnessed innovative young individuals defying the odds to achieve incredible feats. Through the organisation of TED-like talks, Charles Mensah, curator of TEDx Afariwaa brings together young people like himself, to brainstorm and share ideas on how to address the challenges that confront their community.

In 2016, Charles and his team organised their first TEDx conference, TEDxAfariwaa in Ashaiman. It had up to one hundred young Ghanaians; gathering to share ideas on vital developmental issues with regards to their community and daily endeavours as well as their personal development.

In August this year, Ashaiman will host its second TEDx conference. Christened “Design The Future”, Charles says their goal is to lead the development of the future Ashaiman and Tema - one that will be known for its innovative solutions to challenges that confront them by providing a platform that will discuss and inspire attendees to strategically position themselves for the future.

“This year's edition is a sequel to the one we did in 2016. We want to build on that and come together once again to further inspire the belief that we can be agents of development as young people in the society ,” Mensah said.

TEDxAfariwaa will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2017 at the International Central Gospel church (ICGC) Resurrection Temple at Tema Community 21.