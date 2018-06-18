Tema West Assembly Gets First Presiding Member

THE NEWLY created Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) in the Greater Accra Region has successfully elected Mr. Kwasi Poku Bosompem as its first Presiding Member (PM) for the Assembly, awaiting the appointment of a new Municipal Chief Executive for a smooth operation of the Assembly.

The Tema West Assembly was among the newly created 38 districts by President Akufo-Addo.

At the general assembly meeting to elect a presiding member, Mr. Bosompem, the assembly member for the Halcrow electoral area at Tema Community Two polled 16 votes out of the total 16 assembly members after an initial hot contest with his contender, Mr. Patrick Osah Nyumor Atitiati Laweh.

Mr. Laweh, a former presiding member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) before TWMA was carved out of it, stepped down to throw his weight behind Mr. Bosompem.

Mr. Bosompem was declared PM elect by the Tema Metropolitan Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Nana Oduro Nimapau, who supervised the polls.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Kwasi Poku called for unity among the government appointees and the assembly members.

He pledged to work assiduously with all assembly members and the yet-to-be-appointed district chief executive to develop the area.

According to him, his main agenda will be focused on revenue mobilization to develop the new municipality.

Recalling the dream of the President, he indicated that sanitation would also be one of his main priorities to ensure that Tema West Municipality becomes one of the cleanest assemblies.

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for TMA, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, clarified that the split of TWMA from TMA would not have any negative effect on the mother assembly.

He asked the assembly members to unite for the development of Tema and the country in general.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

