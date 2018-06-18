Societal Pressures, Huge Factor, To Low Celebration Of Father's Day In Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of Think Twice Foundation Ghana, popularly known in the country as Dr. Think Twice, a leading campaigner against societal pressures in the country, is cautioning to be parents, especially males, to try as much as possible to avoid pressures, that leads to marriages and births, decides at their own time, in order for their children and society to celebrate them just like mothers day.

There has been low celebration of fathers days because huge percentage of fathers have been irresponsible. This irresponsibility stems from nothing but huge societal pressures. The pressures such as, ( WHEN WILL YOU MARRY, WHEN WILL YOU GIVE BIRTH, DOES YOUR MANHOOD WORKS, PROVE IT, HOW RESPONSIBLE ARE YOU WITHOUT CHILD, NAME A CHILD AFTER ME) and millions more, has been factors. So far as is our culture, it becomes irresistible, when applied on both males and females, which subsequently becomes a recipe for many unplanned born babies and other huge negative pressures in the society. When faced with difficulties to care for them, fathers avoid responsibilities, leaving them with the care of their mothers, aunties, grandmothers and others.

Collapse of jobs or none availabilities of jobs, huge negative societal expenditures, makes fathers further irresponsible. Some fathers to say, refuses to care for their wards, due to mere wickedness. They may have the resources alright, but due frictions with the women, or misunderstanding from family members, sometimes put the men off. These, breeds irresponsible parenting. Hence, low patronage, in celebrating fathers day.

Advice to the youth, especially those who were not cared for by fathers, shouldn't do same, but should take keen interest to avoid the pressures, plan before marriages and baby making, in order to be celebrated by their children in future. Those who have kids but still dont have the resources, shouldnt avoid their children, simply draw closer to them and explain to them nicely of your situations.

SOURCE- THINK TWICE FOUNDATION GHANA