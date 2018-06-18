Newmont Subcontractors’ Staff Demand Better Conditions

Employees of Newmont Gold Ghana Limited's sub-contractors at the Ahafo Mines in the Brong Ahafo Region have staged a demonstration against their employers and Newmont, demanding a review of their contracts and terms of conditions.

According to the workers, their employers have constantly refused to increase their salaries and grossly violated their rights.

The demonstrators blocked all entry routes to Newmont's main plant, causing heavy vehicular traffic.

They also burnt car tyres at the Central Business District at Kenyasi at 1 am amidst singing and dancing.

They have resolved not to return to work until Newmont intervenes.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Anthony Mensah and commander of the security deployed personnel to maintain law and order.

They later agreed to present a petition to the management of Newmont at 4 pm.

Leader of the demonstrators, Adu Boateng Richard, said even though they had surrendered their lands and farms for Newmont, the sub-contractors are only compensating them with meager salaries.

He said the hourly wage rate of GHȼ3.80 pesewas for the local employees, general workers and helpers category was woefully inadequate.

“We have realized that Newmont contractors are cheating us and we have dialogued with them severally with various stakeholders but to no avail, hence the demonstration today.

“We are therefore calling on Newmont to instruct the local contractors to increase their salary rates from an hourly minimum of GHȼ4.15p to GHȼ 15.00 in accordance with Newmont's own communiqué dated 7th and 17th May, 2018.

The GHȼ4.15p cannot be compared to our colleagues from other nations who are given GHȼ20.00 to GHȼ25.00 per hour.”

He further accused the companies of not paying them rent, risk and redundancy allowances.

Mr. Boateng Richard also accused the companies of not offering job opportunities to the indigenes with the excuse that they do not have the required skills and qualifications.

“They deliberately employ non-indigenes into more lucrative, secured, strategic and permanent positions to the neglect the indigenes with the excuse that we do not have the qualification and experience. This is a big lie,” he retorted.

He, therefore, called on government and stakeholders to come to their aid.

General Manager of NGGL-Ahafo Mines, Bernard Wessel, assured the demonstrators that their concerns would be forwarded to the companies concerned for redress and appealed to them to exercise restraint.

He encouraged them to continue dialoguing with their employers in order to reach a compromise for the socio-economic development of the area.