Maritime University To Get Solar Lab

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has signed a partnership deal with Redavia GmbH, an international solar power installation company, to build a world-class solar energy laboratory on its campus at no cost to the university.

The laboratory, according to Erwin Spolders, CEO of Redavia GmbH, would support RMU's Master of Science Renewable Engineering programme, which is currently undergoing accreditation.

He said with the completion of the project, RMU would be the first university to have such a facility in the sub-region to train students in solar and other renewable energy technologies at the highest level.

Prof Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor of RMU, in an address, appealed to Redavia to expedite action on the setting up of the laboratory to aid technology transfer.

Redavia recently presented the first phase of a solar farm project on campus to management of the university at Nungua, near Accra.

So far, three of five containers loads of solar panels have been installed and are currently supplying 266 kWp of solar power to the university during daylight even on cloudy days.

Prof Nyarko stated that RMU is enjoying significant reduction in energy cost.

He said the Redavia solar power programme “is affordable, as it's mainly charged as monthly rental fees based on consumption.”