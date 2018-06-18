Development Oriented Issues Should Be Your Focus--Journalists Urged

The Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has impressed on the media to give attention to development oriented reportage.

Dan Botwe expressed worry that the media's seeming focus on political discussions and neglecting the prime interest of the public, was worrying and advised that they should reshape their agenda to promote development.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, was speaking at the first Eastern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards at the weekend in Koforidua. The ceremony was on the theme, "Repositioning the Eastern Region for investment and job creation: role of the media".

While expressing gladness for the initiative taken by the Eastern GJA, Mr Dan Botwe pledged to get the caucus of MPs in the Eastern Region to partner the Association to reposition the region for development.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor Mrs Smile Afua Gavua Dzisi, reminded journalists of their demanding task of maintaining dignity, avoiding sensationalism as well as ensuring entrepreneurship development.

She also emphasised that the media serves as a catalyst in the creation of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and thus advised media practitioners to be well positioned to become an engine for economic development.

The Regional Chairman of the GJA, Maxwell Kudekor, urged his colleague media practitioners to conform to the new paradigm shift by using their platforms to attract investment and job creation.

He also urged the journalists in the Eastern Region not to be perturbed about being tagged as an anti government when they write in the interest of the public.

"The traditional practice of 'he said, she said' is giving way to a new paradigm shift and the world won't wait for Eastern journalists to conform.

"Irrespective of the party in power you will be tagged to be against the government when you start writing about the challenges of society but let's push on," he stressed.

A total of eight journalists and two media houses, Eastern FM and FAWE FM, in the region were awarded at the ceremony.

Ama Takyiwa Ampadu Nyarko and David Kodjo, both of Ghanaian Times received the Best Health and Rural reporter respectively while Gilbert Frimpong of the Daily Statesman was adjudged the Best Environmental Reporter of the year.

Sylvanus Gatorwu of Healthylifegh.com and Kwadwo Amoako Gyampa of Goodlife FM were also recognised for emerging the best in HIV Response Reporting.

For Business reporting category, Candida Dery of GBC's Sunrise FM was adjudged winner while Ebenezer Ayeh of UTV emerged best Road Safety Reporter. Kwadwo Amoako Gyampah again received the best Indigenous Newscaster prize.

All the award winners received a plaque and a certificate each as their prizes but the best Business reporter was given an HP laptop donated by Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

The event was sponsored by Newmont Golden Ridge Limited (Akyem Mines), the Ghana Free Zones Authority, the Ghana Aids Commission and the AGI.

