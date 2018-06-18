Blay Draws 2020 Strategies

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, who is also a front runner in the forthcoming race for the top party job of chairman, has indicated that different strategies will be required by the party to win the 2020 election.

He stated that strategies adopted by the party in opposition would be entirely different now that the party is in government, indicating that he would put in place effective strategies that would enable the party to retain power in 2020.

Mr Blay told the Daily Graphic after he had met delegates of the party drawn from the Awutu Senya West, Awutu Senya East, Gomoa East, Effutu, Agona East, Agona West and Gomoa Central constituencies. The two-day tour of the Central Region saw the aspirant touring all the 23 constituencies in the region.

Also in attendance at the meetings were Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central; Mr Kojo Asemanyi, MP for Gomoa East; Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Gomoa Central District Chief Executive; Mr Ekow Ewusi, Central Regional First Vice Chairman; Mr Takyi Mensah, Regional Secretary, among others.

Mr Blay said he was touring the entire region to campaign and solicit for the support of the delegates to brighten his chances of being elected the next chairman of the NPP.

He stressed that his vision is to empower the party to make it more independent with its own internal resources which would ensure that all party structures worked effectively and efficiently at all times.

Worked Effectively

As the acting national chairman, Mr Blay revealed that he had worked effectively with other executive members from the national to branch level to ensure a resounding victory in the 2016 election that brought the party into power.

He, therefore, urged the delegates to support his candidature and that of Mr John Boadu, aspiring General Secretary, and Mr Sammy Awuku, aspiring National Organiser, in the upcoming national election to enable them to continue to steer the affairs of the party to consolidate the party's victory in 2020.

Asked why he should be the obvious choice in the national chairmanship race, he responded by saying, “I am not saying I am the obvious choice; what I have been telling the delegates is what I can do for the party when elected as the chairman.”

“I think I am more than capable of doing the job and that I would continue to build upon the gains of the party and the government so as to justify the confidence reposed in the NPP by the majority of Ghanaians who rallied behind the party in the run up to the 2016 general election,” he pointed out.

Aspirant Stands Tall

In an interview with a cross-section of the delegates from the various constituencies, they were of the view that the acting chairman of the NPP had discharged his duties in the interest of the party which ensured a resounding victory in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

They, therefore, pledged their support for the candidature of the acting national chairman, who is seeking to be confirmed substantive chairman.

Mr Blay was received with cheers and jubilation when he entered Agona Swedru around 11:30 a.m to interact with some delegates from seven constituencies as well as to share with them his vision and policies for the party if elected the substantive chairman of the party for the next four years.

Spotted in a plain white long sleeves shirt with a brown khaki trousers to match, the aspirant was welcomed with thunderous applause from the delegates and other party faithful who had thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of him and be part of the meeting as well.