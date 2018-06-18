Compassion International Ghana Marks 'Day Of The African Child'

A child development organization, Compassion International Ghana has held a Symposium to celebrate the Day of the African child with the theme "Leave No Child Behind For Africa's Development".

The Day of the African child has been celebrated since June 16th, 1991, when it was first initiated by the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

It raises awareness of the continuing need for improvement of the education provided to African Children.

On June 16th every year, Governments, NGOs, International Organizations and other Stakeholders gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the full realization of the Right of Children in Africa.

According to the National Director of Compassion International Ghana, Mrs. Gifty Dansoah Appiah, said the Day of the African child sets to commemorates the Brave action the children took in defend of their Right and to celebrate the children of Africa and call for serious introspection and commitment towards addressing the numerous challenges facing children across the continent.

"Compassion International Ghana as a child-focused organization, aimed at the holistic development of the child, in Releasing children from Poverty in Jesus' name, see this faith and appropriate to continue to share in this memory and drive home the need to provide the essentials and an avenue to promote the development of the child".

The symposium was held last week at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba revealed that in Ghana, children form a majority of the population and there is the need to focus on this group when working to achieve the SDG's is particularly important in the African context where children from the majority of Africa population.

"To achieve these SDG's, Africa must invest financially in the development of the African child. In 2030, every country must account for their achievement of all the 17 goals. So it is our collective responsibility and duty to Also protect the Rights of children and save them from abuse".

"The Sustainable Development can only be delivered on the promise of equity if we know which children are being left behind and the children who are left behind are those who still go through challenges in all the sectors including, access to justice, education, health, protection, and among others ", she noted.

The celebration is to draw the attention of both Governmental and Nongovernmental organizations, parents and society at large to the many problems that afflict the African child and impede his/her development.

Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba urged all to become child advocates or ambassadors with a renewed commitment towards alleviating the daily problems that the children face.