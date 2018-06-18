Informal Sector Educated On How To Save Towards Retirement

The Union of Informal Workers Association (UNIWA) has held a one-day forum to educate its members on how to save to secure their lives at retirement.

The Union of Informal Worker's Associations (UNIWA) is Ghana's first trade union for workers in the informal economy.

It was established in 2013 by Trade Union Congress (Ghana), with the support of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES, Ghana office) and Danish Trade Union Solidarity Centre (LOFTF), under the name council of Informal Workers' Associations (CIWA) to bring together all the associate members of the TUC that are operating in the informal economy with the aim of promoting and protecting the interest of all workers in the informal economy.

At the time of its formation, UNIWA brought together all the 9 associate members of the TUC with an estimated membership of 18,000.

CIWA became UNIWA in 2014 to reflect the aspirations of the associate members of the TUC to transform the associations from associate membership status to a full-fledged trade union and the nineteenth affiliate of the TUC.

Speaking at the forum, General Secretary of UNIWA, Madam Deborah Freeman, she disclosed that the event was to empower those working in the informal sectors to work hard so that they can benefit from their labour.

UNIWA of TUC's Informal Economy Conference held last week was on the theme: 'Promoting Social Dialogue For Decent Work In The Informal Economy'.

According to her, Government should help informal workers especially in the area of pension so that they can save towards their retirement age because informal workers contribute to high economic growth in the country.

The Deputy Head and Organizing Department of TUC, Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, also added that "we should promote decent work in the country and advised workers to pay their pension scheme so that they could fall on their savings for in future."

