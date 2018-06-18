The Precious Holy Spirit

For several years i went to church, joined the boys brigade and played several keyroles in the sunday school. I was someone who really loved to be in Church but i think it was as a result of the background of my parents. Even though i was a church boy, i lived in sin and was one stubborn and aimless guy.

It was as if my life was meaningless, always following the crowd, yet still many prophets who visited my church testified of seeing a great man in me. I remember how hard i laughed when one man of God told me he sees the hand of God on my life, that was somewhere in 2005 at the 37 MPC.

I was a church boy because all my friends were going to church, and i joined the boys brigade not because of the love i have for Jesus but the love i recieved from involving myself in such activities. As at that time most people called me Kobee or better still with my English name Edmund. I was a king kong of my local assembly and everyone wanted to be my friend.

I spent most of my tuesdays and fridays at the boys brigade and was still very active in the jams session, those who attended Burma Camp will call it Assembly Hall. I had a degree in watching pornography and a PhD in sharing it; it was as if my friends saw me as the head quarters of pornography or better still a porn house.

It all started sometime way back in Services where we used to watch it on phones and PSPs. We were teenagers as at that time yet still our minds had been polluted by those stuffs and our mouths filled with profane words. In Pojoss, i could gift someone with a pornographic CD and it seems normal, yet still i never missed church not because of the love for the word but because it was a daily routrine. I thank God i never smoked or drank alcohol, that would have shifted me slowly into being an Armed Robber because i started a course in stealing, hmmm asem oo..

One faithful Saturday night, lying down in the dormitory Amos Dorm 8 during entertainment night i had an experience that was new to me; I was not really the entertainment type so missing entertainment was not something new. But on the 18th of June, 2011 i was on my bed listening to some cool worldly songs on a scanner then i heard a voice speak to me, "DO YOU LIKE THE LIFE YOU LIVE?"

I quickly rushed out of the room to check if anyone was around, but i saw no one on the verander. I got scared as thoughts flooded my heart. Who could that be?

Still with the earpiece in my ears listening to these worldly songs, tears began to run down on my cheeks as thoughts of the life i was living began to flood my Heart. All of a sudden, still in tears i started singing some worship songs, yes these songs stemmed from my very Spirit. Still in the corner of the dormitory trying to be cool, i sang, "I surrender all, I surrender all, Unto Jesus Blessed Saviour I surrender all".

What at all is happening to me, another song filled my mouth, "Holy Spirit, move me now and make my life whole again, Spirit move over me". As i was still in this state i heard a lot of noise coming from outside meaning the close of entertainment, so i quickly covered myself with my cloths and slept in tears reflecting on what had happened.

I woke up the following morning and for the first time in some years I remembered to say a prayer. I knew my ways are going to change, I became so calm and reserved. Those who were close to me, noticed the change that had taken place in me, they were asking many questions, are you sick, are you okay? But the only answer I had for them was silence because i didnt know what was really happening to me.

I went to take my bath and afterwards rushed to my second school father's dormitory for my bible. For the first time in abt 2years I was looking at my bible again. I gave my bible to him a week after i entered the school and i never bothered reading. After taking the bible I moved straight to the dinning Hall for mass. For the first time in PJ my heart was wide open and I gave rapt attention to what the Rev. Father was saying. He preached using the story of the prodigal son; I realised the word was specifically meant for me.

After breakfast, I needed someone to talk to but i was not finding anyone to speak with. Unlike many of you who repented by someone preaching to you, my experience was quite different. I still didnt know who asked me "Do you like the life you live?". Who am I going to speak to? The only person I had to talk to was my bible, Jesus. It became my textbook and my friend. My head was buried in the bible and I didn't even realize when everyone left the class room; I was reading the book of Matthew. It was when I dedided to leave that I saw a book on a friends table. It caught my eye, it was the Rhapsody of Realities. I quickly glanced through and when I got to the prayer of Salvation, there was a force within me to confess that prayer. Now I knew I was born again. I dropped the devotional guide and moved to my room.

When I got to my room, I became moody again, so quiet. And my friends were still wondering what was wrong with me. So I finally told them that I have changed and now born again and they just laughed at me and teased me a little.

The next day, I was heading to prep and in one class I saw a guy preaching, so I decided to move towards his direction and listen to him. He spoke about us telling people about the gospel of Christ and I prayed that night (a short prayer) asking God for help to preach the gospel. There again my prep was with my new friend the Bible, I was just reading and reading and i could now tell people about what i was reading. That evening I joined a group in the school called loveworld club for prayers; (first time being in such a meeting in school). The leader said, "Begin to speak in tongues" and everyone was just rattling it like that, and that made me a bit confused.

I was born into a presbyterian and a catholic family, and as at that time, tongues was not something that was so common in my church. I quickly walked out of the class where the prayers were being held. I just couldnt understand why everybody was speaking in tongues. I decided to find someone to ask him about things bothering me. And a friend of mine Gideon, came to mind.

I rushed to him the following morning after dinning and asked him. "I was at a prayer meeting yesterday and when the leader said, begin to speak in other tongues, everyone was speaking it, is that right?". I questioned. In seriousness he answered, "it depends" and gave me some scriptures to go and study. Acts 2 and 1 Corinthians 14 inclusive. Well I read it but didn't really understand them. "I dont believe in it so why waste my time studying it?" I thought to myself

Same routine, but this time was at class very early, 5:30pm because I didn't go for dining. The 21st of June, 2011; it was a Tuesday. I was often in class now because I wanted to run away from my friends and spend time with my new friend, the bible. I was reading it when one of my class mates, Osborn walked to me and said, "I always see you reading the bible, but I haven't heard you preach." I gave a fake smile and said to myself, "Is that his problem?" He was still there and said "reading the bible is like eating", there he got my attention. "If you are always eating and you fail to exercise, your body will malfunction, it can lead to obesity", "really" I cut in. "YEAH" he said, "you need to share what you have with others". Now I understood he was trying to push me to preach so I responded, "I cant preach oo, I haven't done that before, I am nervous". He told me not to worry because the Holy Spirit will help me and that he will be introducing me at 6:30pm to preach.

Chaii, Oboi started to sweat, he was not ready to take no for an answer, I sat down there thinking of what to talk about, I glanced through the notes I had written. He said the Holy Spirit will help me, but then I didn't know who this Holy Spirit was, eish! wey kind trouble this.

Finally the time came and he asked if I was ready, I answered, "yes but the class is so noisy". He said dont worry, he lead a short time of worship and prayed but the class was still noisy and he announced that today God has prepared someone to give us a word and its in the person of Edmund Kyei Baffour.

Everyone started to stare at me and the class became so quiet. I was now very nervous and still in my seat. "What will they be thinking?" I thought. I got up now and moved to the front of the class; all eyes on me. "Let us pray", I began, "Precious Holy Spirit be my guide in Jesus name" and everyone shouted Amen.

From no where people started trooping into the class, I began to preach God's word for the first time in my life. My leg was so heavy, as if I wanted to fall. How I wished the ground will open up for me to enter, "How many of you are born again?" I asked. Just a hand full raised their hands. But everyone was looking at me with rapt attention, I spoke about the topic for the night, the parable of the sower, and I was so amazed by the response. Infront of me were people i have insulted, fooled with, despised among others.

Oh boy, am Ithe one really preaching? What a wonderful message. Did I have all these within me? How many of you will like to accept Jesus as the Lord of your life? And about 7 people came out and I led them through the prayer of salvation. As I sat down I smiled and thank God for using me to deliver the message and at the same time I wondered how this was possible.

We began preps and my heart was so fulfilled for sharing the word and leading people to Christ. After preps, I walked to Osborn and thanked him for giving me the opportunity. He was glad I accepted the offer to preach and said, dont be hiding what God has freely given to you. Some other classmates came asking me what ministry I belonged to but I was so at sea, because I didn't know what they meant by that.

On my way back to my dormitory, I heard that voice in my head again.

This time round He said, "go to the place you went the other day". I knew He was refering to the area where the tongues were being spoken, so I rushed there. And this time when I entered I heard them say, "those who havent received the Holy Ghost should come forward". "The Holy Spirit??" I asked myself, is He the one who spoke to me? Is He the one who helped me to preach?

I took a bold step and went into the middle of the circle. Then the leader, Samuel Bedu asked me if I spoke in tongues, then I said no. "Lift up your hands", he said. As I lifted up my hands I felt like something heavy had come upon me, the whole room was cold. I was experiencing something I had never experienced in my life and when he laid hands on me I began to speak in new tongues as the Spirit gave me utterance.

After the Prayer meeting, the only thing I could think of was the Holy Spirit. I got closer to Sammy Bedu and he helped me grow my relationship with the Holy Spirit. I will like to end my personal experience here, but dearly beloved, encountering the Holy Spirit brought me much joy. When I started the sweet fellowship with the Holy Spirit, my mindset about life changed. I saw a whole new different world, when I study the scriptures He gives me a greater understanding. He is so amazing, His love is unending. He spoke to me even when I was lost in the world. He loved me when I didnt even know him. And I want to use this opportunity to tell the Holy Spirit that He is the most beautiful person that i have ever met, His love surrounds me always. He is more than enough for me, and anytime I think of the love He shows me I break down in tears. The Holy Spirit is so real, He is so glorious, He sees me and I see him, He is my sweet friend, we talk and have the best of times together. Most of the messages I teach, He taught me in dreams and visions. He has taken me places I could have never been. Thank you Sweet Holy Spirit. I LOVE YOU AND I WILL ALWAYS DO.

You have made me so bold about Jesus, my heart burns for the Gospel of Christ. The Holy Spirits sees through me, he hears through me, He talks through me. I walk with Him and I know that Greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.

#KobyRhema

#18/06/2011

#7thAnniversary🕺🏼