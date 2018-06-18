MEMHREP Puts Smiles on the Faces of Mental Health Patients on Eid al-Fitr

It is worthy to note that, the Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) has not relented its efforts in advocacy role in mental health awareness and the need to support victims of mental health problems. This time around, this registered NGO based in Ghana and the UK joined the Muslims in the Suame and Tafo Constituencies, not only to offer prayers for "Nyame Adehyɛ", but also to feed, bath, and clothe them. Others with special needs and those whose cases were not severe were counselled and taken back to the Psychiatry for further treatment. Special donations were also made to families and carers of persons with mental health needs and illness.

In all, 30 members of the Group made up of nurses, carers, pastoral team, imams, Muslims and volunteers took part of the exercise. In their MEMHREP colourful t-shirts, the Team started from Suame Roundabout and passed through Maakro, Bremang to Old and New Tafo. And between from 9:30hrs and 18:00hrs, the hearts of about 200 clients were touched. Many passers-by, including passengers in vehicles, and muslim leaders were impressed with the exercise which, according to them, was in line with Islamic teachings on charity-giving.

It must be pointed out that, MEMHREP has been showing love and care for these unfortunate human beings the past five years. Led by Mr. Adu Gyamfi, MEMHREP has involved itself in agriculture, rescue mission, cash and material donations, advocacy, among others. Currently, it is building a permanent Rehabilitation Centre for the mental patients at Akokoamon in Ashanti Region, where the Centre would be used to provide the necessary skills for employment for the recovered victims in order to reintegrate them back into the community.

MEMHREP therefore needs all kinds of support from individuals, philanthropists and institutions home and abroad to make the organization's dream of ridding our streets off mental patients a reality.

Donations could be made via mobile money accounts - 0240838893 (MTN) or call 0561791321 or through MEMHREP's website www.memhrep.org

