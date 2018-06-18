Chief Imam Urged Ghanaians To Eat Locally Produced Rice

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, is encouraging Ghanaians to patronise locally produced rice for economic growth.

He explains domestication will boost farming for food security.

Sheik Sharubutu spoke when Wienco Ghana, producers of Aduanehene premium local rice, presented a consignment for Eid al Fitr celebrations.

He spoke through an interpreter and explained that "the common food almost every household in Ghana is rice. Virtually every Ghanaian consume the staple food but it is worrying most the rice are imported."

Sadly, the chief Imam described the trend as worrying which is taking a toll on the economy.

"Let us patronise our local farmers' rice to ensure food security and economic development."

The Sheik cited Aduanehene as a premium local rice and urged the public to patronize.

Marketing Manager of Wienco Ghana Dominic Duku congratulated Muslims for successful Ramadan.

"We have come here to deepen our relationship with the Muslim community as you celebrate the Eid festival,” he added.