Fatherhood: Restoring & Building A Nation

" Tragically, for many of us the Father-child relationship is fraught with fear ,shame, dread , disappointment, or absence. For some of us,......the word father has been darkened by the worst evils. Can you ever hope to know God as your Father if your view of father is so broken?"(Mike Wilkerson)

To lay the foundation for what I have to say about Fathers and/or Husband, I will begin by speaking about marriage and Influence respectively, because it is only through marriage that a man becomes a husband and through Influence that a man becomes a father.

To me, husband is a position or title whiles fatherhood is the influence of the role of that position(title).

Being a husband doesn't necessary makes you a father.

My father can be a father to other people if his influence play a critical impact in their lives.

When Children experience the role of husbands, they tend to gain and enjoy the influence of a Father not a husband. That's why Children , in their view , always sees a Father and not a husband. The absence of fatherhood doesn't cancel the the presence of a Husband.

Adam did not think up marriage. He didn't even know he needed a wife .

Marriage originated in the mind of God. All the rules for it , as well as its end purpose , were established by God and not culture.

I believe this 2 important elements fundamentally makes a successful marriage ; leave and cleave as Genesis 2:24 emphasized.

" Therefore shall a man leaves his father and his mother , and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh."

If you don't leave you can not cleave. If you are not willing to step out of your parental background and make a new start, you will never achieve true unity with your spouse.

Let me bring our mind to the purpose of this write up, and that there is fatherhood in every one including women and arguably there's motherhood in everyone including men.

But there is a thin but critical difference of Truth with respect to who God created and for what.

Men were created and tasked to take charge as fathers by God's Creation. This is the designed nature of males by God's creation and we must be nurtured into such fatherhood figure in our homes , environment and churches by observation and training.

Nurturing Young Men into Fathers Saves a Nation:

As young as we may be, as males , we must avail ourselves to explore the natural disposition of fatherhood tenets in us.

This is the secret behind every successful father and husband.

1. God place In us a seed of Fatherhood. It is fundamentally the man who initiates; this is the sign of a leader. Fatherhood is leadership. Women equally also have such seed but God never designed them for such task. Leadership is influence. A leader must be able to influence and inspire lives. We learnt that in the Book of Genesis that Man shall leave and cleave unto his wife. In other words , men were tasked to inspire and lead marriage ambition.

Anyone who can't lead himself can't not lead others well. We must learn as young men to lead and take control over our own lives in, then we can step in and take our right role as Fathers in future and as leaders; influencing our communities and nations

2. A leader must be able to inspire leadership in others. You become a bad leader if in your absence no one can lead.

Your Wife should be able to lead the family in your absence. Your Elderly son should be able to lead in your absence because I believe good fatherhood is influencing and inspiring lives

3. The problems in the World today is greatly partly because of the kind of fathers we have generated from our homes and institutions. Corruption, irresponsible, violence , carelessness, women Abuse are not tenets of fatherhood.

The gaping void of fatherhood is creating a lot of burden on families , wives and nation. We must stand up as young men to redefine the true nature of fatherhood to save homes , nations , and the future generations.

Happy father's Day to All Young men, fathers and Husbands.

