My radio will not let me have a piece of mind. My television keeps on telling me today is a great day.
The statuses of my friends keep on reminding me All social media platforms are disturbing me Father, the breadwinner of the family The source of all sauces The one who teaches me to believe in faith than fate
The one whose absence brings sadness, And presence makes children flee like a flea, though not scary.
The one who without, you and I wouldn't have been alive
The one whose voice children are afraid most How can my prolific pen keep on hiding when today is an august day?
Why should I rest when today is Fathers' Day? Happy Fathers' Day to your dad Happy Fathers' Day to my dad Happy Fathers' Day to all dads All Fathers I must confess are in a pool of delirium
By:Musah Abdul Razak Churchill
