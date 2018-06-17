My radio will not let me have a piece of mind.

My television keeps on telling me today is a great day.

The statuses of my friends keep on reminding me

All social media platforms are disturbing me

Father, the breadwinner of the family

The source of all sauces

The one who teaches me to believe in faith than fate

The one whose absence brings sadness,

And presence makes children flee like a flea, though not scary.

The one who without, you and I wouldn't have been alive

The one whose voice children are afraid most

How can my prolific pen keep on hiding when today is an august day?

Why should I rest when today is Fathers' Day?

Happy Fathers' Day to your dad

Happy Fathers' Day to my dad

Happy Fathers' Day to all dads

All Fathers I must confess are in a pool of delirium

By:Musah Abdul Razak Churchill