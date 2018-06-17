E/R: Okyehene Involved In An Accident

Reports coming in from the Eastern region confirm that the Okyehene’s convoy has been involved in an accident at Osino, along the main Kumasi to Accra Highway.

Eyewitnesses at the accident scene say a tipper truck ran into the last vehicle in the convoy, forcing it to veer off the road into the bush.

Photo: BFTOnline

A source close to the Okyehene told Myjoyonline.com that the accident occurred late Sunday afternoon at a spot not far from Bunsu junction close to Chad Mortuary.

He added that there were no casualties.

Sources say the Okyehene's security have arrested the truck driver.

The Okyehene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II was travelling back home from a meeting on Saturday, with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Nana Akufo Addo at the Manhyia Palace.

Saturday, photos of the Asantehene and the Okyehene playing golf went viral on social media.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA