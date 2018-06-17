modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | General News

E/R: Okyehene Involved In An Accident

MyJoyOnline
E/R: Okyehene Involved In An Accident

Reports coming in from the Eastern region confirm that the Okyehene’s convoy has been involved in an accident at Osino, along the main Kumasi to Accra Highway.

Eyewitnesses at the accident scene say a tipper truck ran into the last vehicle in the convoy, forcing it to veer off the road into the bush.

617201883611 354042691592 8897589167476

Photo: BFTOnline
A source close to the Okyehene told Myjoyonline.com that the accident occurred late Sunday afternoon at a spot not far from Bunsu junction close to Chad Mortuary.

He added that there were no casualties.
Sources say the Okyehene's security have arrested the truck driver.

The Okyehene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II was travelling back home from a meeting on Saturday, with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Nana Akufo Addo at the Manhyia Palace.

617201883612 nanaaddointeractionwithasanteheneandokyenhene3

Saturday, photos of the Asantehene and the Okyehene playing golf went viral on social media.

617201883613_4126401268204_512192689296.jpeg

617201883613_6011645548614_8867138926198.jpeg

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA

body-container-line