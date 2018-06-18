Father's Day: I celebrate fathers for their immense contributions - Joyce Zempare

The aspiring National Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Konokie Zempare has extended her deepest appreciation to all fathers across the world especially in Ghana for their contributions in shaping a better world.

Below is the full statement

JOYCE KONOKIE ZEMPARE CELEBRATES FATHERS ALL OVER THE WORLD

Today, I celebrate all dads in the world for their great contributions in shaping a better world most especially roles played in empowering women.

It is my prayer that dads all over the world would be blessed with long lives to enjoy the fruit of their lovely and helpful nature.

Happy Father's day to all fathers and potential fathers who's contributions has helped in empowering humanity most especially women.

#JoyceKonokieZempare

#WeAreInThisTogether

SIGNED

Joyce Konokie Zempare

(Incoming National Women's Organizer, NPP)

Source: Daniel Kaku