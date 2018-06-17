Minority Heads To Court Over Fake Ghana Cards

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has said the Minority might take legal action against persons who circulated fake Ghana cards of some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs).

Some pictures of the Ghana Card circulating on social media had the details of some Minority members like the Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak and Mr. Adongo.

The Bolga Central legislator told Citi News Minority MPs intend to consult their lawyers on the next line of action, following the development.

“Of course, we will have a conversation around it. We will speak with our lawyers and we will seek the views of our lawyers and if it means giving them our instructions to act on our behalf, in respect of this matter we will do so because this is fraudulent.”

Minority upset

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has already expressed his side's displeasure with the development.

Muntaka Mubarak told Citi News that the Ghana Cards were fake.

He stated that if he knew where the picture of the fake cards emanated from, the Minority would pursue legal action.

“The sad thing is that the way it is trending, you don't know where it started for you to hold the person accountable. It would have been helpful if any of them could be courageous to say I saw it and I posted so that we can sue that person for defamation.”

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

The circulation was a matter of concern because of the Minority's boycott of the registration.

The Minority is against the NIA only accepting passports and birth certificates to establish citizenship.

It wants the Voters' ID card to also be accepted as proof of citizenship.

No Minority MP registered

Meanwhile the National Identification Authority (NIA) has said it has not registered any Minority Member of Parliament for the Ghana Card.

CEO of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah

The NIA in a statement has clarified that it has “no evidence of having registered any Minority MP” and “has not issued a Ghana Card to any Minority MP.”

The NIA also noted that “the purported Personal Identification Numbers on the cards fall completely outside the unique numbering system and scope of NIA.”

