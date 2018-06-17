Plan Ghana Organises Awareness Durbar To Mark African Child

Mr. Richard Buadu, Programme Unit Manager, Plan Ghana Central Programme Unit of Plan International, has underscored the need for all stakeholders to make a conscious step to encourage inclusive and holistic development for children.

Mr Buadu made the call at a durbar organised at Baifikrom near Mankesseim in Central Region for stakeholders in Ekumfi district and Mfantsiman in commemoration, of African Union Day of the African Child (DAC).

Thousands of children lost their lives in Soweto in 1976, while they were protesting for their right to quality education.

The day, on the theme 'Leave No Child Behind for Africa's Development' is celebrated to raise awareness for stakeholders to ensure that the children's education should be their top most priority as they were the future leaders.

The Programme Manager mentioned Parliament, Judiciary, MMDCEs, the Clergy, Chiefs, Parents, and Civil Society Organisations as some of the key duty bearers to encourage inclusive and holistic development where children needed and rights for advancement.

According to Mr Buadu, the theme for this year's AU Day celebration was appropriate because after 27 years of adopting the Children's Charter and other protocols, what had the stakeholders done to ensure holistic and inclusive development of the child especially marginalised children living in remote areas.

'I also see it as quite appropriate because it falls in line with Plan's purpose of 'Striving for a just world where children's right are advanced with equality for girls' he stated.

'Plan is a humanitarian child centred development organisation founded over 79 years ago, working in 71 countries all over the world, for children and the youth, especially girls are the heart.

This year alone, the Central Programme Unit of Plan International spent almost GHC 2m on child cantered activities like education, health, child protection, livelihood, water and sanitation in nine districts in central region all geared towards the advancement and development of the child, he stated.

Mr. Buadu lamented that the year's theme builds on the momentum created by the DAC 2017 theme 'The 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development for Children in Africa: Accelerating Protection, Employment and Equal Opportunity,' and it does so by emphasising the need to mainstream children's rights in all the Agenda 2030 development implementation by member states.

The Agenda 2030 set out 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) together with many targets to be reached by all member states and stakeholders by 20230.

He therefore reminded the stakeholders at the programme and beyond on such goals which included, eradication of poverty in all forms everywhere, ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages, ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, to promote life-long learning opportunity for all and peaceful and inclusive societies, accountable and institutions at all levels.

According to him the objectives for this year's celebration includes; affirmation that the SDGs and Agenda 2063 cannot be achieved without particular attention to specific needs and concerns of all children, further commitments secured from African Government to priorities children's rights in the implementation and monitoring of the SDGs, Agenda 2063 and 2040, to ensure that no child was left behind and also to create opportunities for them to express their views on the implementation of such goals for Africa.

School children in and around Baifikrom embarked on a float through the principal streets of the town amidst brass band music holding placards with inscriptions such as, 'Parents we are your future, Education is life and Key to development, Stop discriminating against your children, Teachers serve us with your heart and I am for Education what about you'.

GNA

By J. K. Nabary, GNA