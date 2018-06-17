Eastern Corridor Trenches Becoming Deathtraps - Togbe Asemtsrya IX

Togbe Asemtsrya IX, Paramount Chief of Have Traditional Area has expressed concern over uncovered trenches dug by contractors working on the Eastern Corridor road through the Have township.

He said the trenches, many filled with rainwater had become death-traps and called for them to be fixed.

Togbe Asemtsrya said this at a durbar to climax this year's Agadevi Festival at Have on the theme 'Redefining Our Development Aspirations'.

He said the trenches were also causing erosion and flooding in parts of the town, needing quick attention.

Togbe Asemtsrya also lamented that compensations paid to people whose houses were demolished in Have for construction of the Eastern Corridor road project were insufficient as the affected persons were struggling to put up new houses and asked government to intervene.

Mr. Maxwell Qophy Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister observed that festivals were increasingly becoming the pivot for organising resources for the development of communities and asked the chiefs and people of Have to use the festival to rally support for infrastructural development of the area.

Mr Wisdom Senadza, District Chief Executive, Afadzato South assured the people that issues concerning the Eastern Corridor road would be addressed soon.

Agadevi festival is celebrated to thank God for saving the traditional area from a major landslide that occurred on June 15, 1933.

GNA

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA