Opinion: Nature And Development

The prospective success of man all bores down to the position of his spirit. Nature having wide secrets on success and everything within, can give power to man to resurrects from the ground of negative black to illuminations.

Our primitive illegality of being parts of nature is our greediness and wickedness towards our colleagues. Human beings don’t become any special or kind of figure of difference to the rest of nature .Man is now pompous to even reduce the personality of Master Magician of the world to be a male or female in most of their fancy materials used as a medium of religion.

Having unfair judgment between nature and man has leads to curse on our country given an idea of how our star appears black in sky. Others as vice versally of the scientific and fair judgments between them and their environment gives them the credibility to align themselves to the white stars in the sky and as result gaining power over countries.

It’s really surprising that the most precious and treasury resourced country like ours become the most dominated of people and perhaps groups created in the world’s poverty brackets.

It’s no doubt of how our government tries and exerts development projects but all to no avail is exalted from our simple crimes and unfair treatment of our surroundings (nature).

Let’s highlight few examples here,

• A fisherman will clearly get fish directly from the sea without paying it. He then fish out this pretty animal from nature for food and as well as for income .The missing gap is, he got it for free and he also earn profit from his free item. The gratitude of the fisherman must be a reward to the sea but he rather throw rubbish and perhaps defecate around this generous nature...Do you think that this same nature will be happy to produce this same fisherman fish for what he has done? It obviously No; but it is clearly the activities used to exchange this pretty reward from nature.Perhaps not fisherman only, but to individuals and country as whole in question as stake.

• Man with his own wrong doing will use animal to pacify his infected deity or whatever wrong action he has committed. Innocent animals provided by our Maker always suffer from man’s wrong actions. They are killed and their blood is spilt and shed to cover up sins. Some as they call themselves as fetish priest or spiritualist also demands it as food to the gods.

In a finite wisdom, I don’t think that our Maker will provide us animals for these purposes. In abstract, they can be utilized well for protection and for highly mystics that as result will even bring in returns of gains to mankind.

All these illegalities have doomed us a great retard of our development as a nation. It’s like ‘curse’ from our own judgments between us and them to room us access to evil that have draw up attitudes such as arm robbery ,corruption ,witchcraft , prostitution and many more…hitching up progress.

These are simply unseen and unrecognized, but are the greatest factors holding back our land for progress. Let’s all rectify our mistakes towards nature and make our environment genuine for development.