NPP Vice Chair Fêtes Widows, Orphans On Eid-Ul-Fitr

The second vice chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Northern Region, Felicia Tetteh has donated food items to Tears of Widows in Tamale.

The food items included 10 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize, six gallons of cooking oil an several other cartons of drinks.

Tears of widows is a group of about 500 vulnerable widows and orphans in Tamale who are struggling to make ends to means after the demise of their husbands.

Making up for three square meals in a day is a luxury for these group of women and their children.

To put smilies on their faces the Ms. Tetteh took advantage of the Eid fitr celebrations of muslims in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale on Friday, to enable them celebrate the occasion without the feeling of been left out of the society.

Presenting the items Ms Tetteh acknowledged the government of Nana Akuffo-Addo has rolled out policies to empower women and assist them to become self sufficient.

“… the main aimed is empowerment, women empowerment if we help you people to do something for yourselves then it will go long way to trigger you to take good care of your children and when you take care of your children and they become better citizens then your duty of being a mother is also fulfilled,” she said

Facilitator of Tears of Widows, Hajia Sidina Braimah, thanked Felicia Tetteh for the donation and prayed for God blessings upon her.