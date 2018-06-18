Vice President donates 1000 bags of cement to Muslims in Prestea

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has honoured his promise by donating One Thousand bags of cement worth GHc30,000 to the Muslim community in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region during the climax of the month of Ramadan.

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia personally promised Prestea Central Mosque as his contribution towards the building of the second phase of the two storey Mosque at Prestea on May 27, 2018 when he paid them special visit as part of his Nationwide Ramadan Tour.

This presentation was held at Prestea Central Mosque on Friday, June 15, 2018 when all Muslims across the country were celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Presenting the cash to the Muslim community on behalf of the Vice President, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Mozart K. Owuh indicated that religion is a major tool for transforming Ghana and the government will continue to support all religions in Ghana.

He praised the Vice President, who is also a Muslim for personally donating to

building of a Mosque in Prestea.

Hon. Mozart further entreated the Muslims to support their own daughter and MP, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Hajia Kande), who has also been appointed as Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to develop the Municipality.

He also urged them to rally behind President Akufo Addo’s government, since it has the

welfare of Islam at heart.

He stated, the Zongo Development Fund,

which is first in history of this country demonstrates the commitment by the government to seeing welfare of Moslems and Zongos.

He used the occasion to wish them happy a

Eid-Ul-Mubarak and charged them to pray for the country to develop and also pray for President Akufo-Addo and his government appointees.

The Deputy Chief Imam for Prestea Huni-Valley, Mallam Abdul Majeed on behalf of the Muslim community thanked the Vice President H.E Alhaji Dr. Bawumia for fulfilling his promise within a short period of time.

He promised the Vice President of making good use of the donation and used it for its purpose.

Source: Daniel Kaku

