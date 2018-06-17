Constitutional Crisis Is Only A Figment Of Mosquito’s Imagination

About the only issue on which I agree with Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the career General-Secretary of Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is the fact that the longer the impasse between Mrs. Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), and her associate commissioners drags on, the more likely it is to cause some problems for the country in the leadup to the 2020 general election (See “General Mosquito Predicts Constitutional Crisis for the Country” Modernghana.com 6/11/18).

But I strongly disagree with the wiry-framed man popularly called General Mosquito that a constitutional crisis looms ahead of the country, only if the infighting or internal wrangling raging at the EC is not promptly resolved. The fact of the matter is that the commissioners of the highly politicized EC are not likely to all of them agree with one another on every issue pertaining to the administration of this most significant civic establishment. What is important here is that we have strong, stable and firm institutional structures in place to keep the EC functional.

And so far, this pretty much seems to be the case, as clearly attested by the EC’s well-recognized credibility, for the most part, in supervising the internal elections of the various legitimately registered political parties in the country. But even more importantly ought to be highlighted the fact that the administrative problems at the EC still persist largely because any prompt and definitive attempt to resolving the same by the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been stridently maligned by some key NDC operatives, including Mr. Asiedu-Nketia. There have also been gratuitous cries of “witch-hunting” by the leaders of the Mahama-chaperoned National Democratic Congress.

Currently, we know that Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has established a blue-ribbon committee of legal lights to look into the problems at the EC and expedite a resolution of the same. While this committee is busy at work, it would be very unwise for notorious rabble-rousers like General Mosquito to cavalierly presume to second-guess it. At the same time, however, it is worthwhile observing that time is of the essence. But, of course, fairly and objectively resolving the seemingly protracted infighting at the EC is even more important. In other words, attempting to quixotically push the proverbial envelope, as it were, as Mr. Asiedu-Nketia recently tried to do at one of the NDC’s so-called Unity Walks, where General-Mosquito was widely reported to have predicted a constitutional crisis, if the EC’s problems are not resolved in a timely fashion in the leadup to Election 2020, at the risk of being found to be in judicial contempt, did not really breach Chief Justice Akuffo’s order, if also because Mr. Asiedu-Nketia merely issued a timely reminder to the government.

He did not risk judicial contempt because General Mosquito did not discuss any details of the EC’s impasse; neither did The Mosquito seek to tendentiously or partially weigh in on any one side of the two warring factions. Indeed, what Mr. Asiedu-Nketia really needs to worry himself silly about is the unsavory and patently unethical, and even downright criminal attempts by party leaders like himself to foist their choice of candidates on party members, supporters and sympathizers. Going into Election 2020, short of juju/voodoo or pure magic, there is absolutely no commonsensical way for the NDC operatives to even half-presume to have a fighting chance at the polls.

This, of course, is not to imply that the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party should be either lax or complacent in their bid to retaining the sacred mandate of the Ghanaian electorate. Taking the electorate for granted could not be more dangerous and unwise.

