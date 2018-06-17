Direct-Relief Supports Ghanaian Hospitals 

Direct-Relief, suppliers of medical drugs and equipment in the United States of America (USA), has donated supplies worth $6 million to selected districts and regional hospitals in Ghana.

At a brief presentation ceremony at the Peace and Love Hospital in Kumasi last week, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of Breast Care International (BCI), a partner of Direct-Relief, reiterated the commitment of the US group to providing relief to the people of Ghana.

According to the cancer surgeon, the US group is very much concerned with people who, due to the lack of money, cannot get drugs to treat their ailments.

This, Dr Wiafe said, moved the US group to donate supplies every year to notable hospitals and medical institutions in the country so as to aid them to attend to the needy and vulnerable.

''Direct-Relief is concerned about the wellbeing of Ghanaians and even though they are based in the United States they have shown care for our people and it is needful that just as they gave these drugs to us free we also use it to treat people who visit our hospitals at no cost'', Dr Wiafe Addai noted passionately.

REGIONAL MINISTER:

Speaking at the ceremony, Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister thanked Direct-Relief for the gesture.

He said the amount of drugs donated speak loudly about the importance the US-based company attaches to quality healthcare.

He urged representatives of the beneficiary hospitals to take good care of the drugs and apply them to the intended purposes.

Mr Osei-Mensah cautioned the hospital staff and workers against the sale of the drugs, adding that anyone found to be selling them to clients and patients will be arrested and prosecuted.

''These drugs are meant for the care of our cherished brothers and sisters who lie helplessly at the hospitals and I charge the hospital staff to apply these drugs free of charge to patients so they can regain their fitness and return to normal life'', the Regional Minister reiterated.

BENEFICIARIES:

On behalf of the beneficiary institutions,Dakurugu Adam Yahaya, Programs Manager of Basic Needs-Ghana, thanked Direct-Relief for the donation.

He expressed the commitment of the hospitals to administering the drugs for the purposes they were intended.

The drugs, he added, have come at a timely moment as some of the facilities have run short of medical supplies.

He promised not to sell any of the drugs since that will be a breach of the agreement they have with Direct-Relief.

''We promise to administer and distribute the drugs as has been purposed by our benefactors so that while our brothers and sisters who are sick gain strength and healing we can also solidify our relationship with Direct Relief and BCI,” Mr Dakurugu added.