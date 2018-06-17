Bagbin Says Ghanaian Muslims Are World Best Ambassadors

Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and leading contender for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),has described Ghanaian Muslims as world best Islamic Ambassadors.

In a reverently couched language, the longstanding MP for Nadowli-Kaleo praised the exceptionally peaceable nature of Ghanaian Muslims pointing out that the trait had been key to religious tolerance and overall peace in Ghana over the years.

“Islam, we all know, is a religion of peace and over the years, you, our brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith, have been the world’s best Ambassadors. You have purposefully been at peace and lived at peace with your brothers and sisters of other faiths.

Mr Bagbin made the statement to congratulate Muslims for a successful one month fasting and for the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

“As we celebrate Eid ul Fitr, you are preparing to welcome your brothers and sisters from Christian, traditional, Hindu and other faiths into your homes to share the Sallah bread and water, and you are doing so at a time that other Muslims elsewhere are killing and maiming, not only other people of other faiths, but even fellow Muslims,” He said.

Mr Bagbin said: “this exceptional character of peace and tolerance is rare in this world and deserves to be celebrated. I celebrate you.”

He added that the true Islamic trait of peace that dominated Ghanaian Muslims made them the truest devotees of Allah.

“May Allah’s peace continue to be upon you, and may you continue to be the world’s best examples of who a Muslim should be.”

The 2018 Eid Ul Fitr began on the evening of 14th June and will ended in the evening of 15th June. The lunar cycle, which determined when it should be marked on the Islamic calendar, came to an end on Thursday.

Eid, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan for Muslims has traditionally been celebrated with members of other faiths as well in Ghana, with the state marking the day as a national holiday.

Solidarity messages to Muslims from people of other faiths, during this period, are common, with the President of the land usually joining the national Chief Imam in prayers in the national capital.

Mr Bagbin’s message, which harped on the peaceable nature of Ghanaian Muslims, was one such solidarity messages, even though in its rarity, it celebrated religious tolerance among Ghanaian Muslims in a very special way.